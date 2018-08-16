Hitman 2 Video Highlights the Game’s ‘Revolutionary AI’

IO Interactive is launching a series of videos titled “How to Hitman.” Why? To prepare people for Hitman 2, its next game. How many videos will feature in the series is presently unknown. The first part, which focuses exclusively on immersion, has just gone live.

See how you can get caught up in Hitman 2.

According to the video’s narrator, the world of Hitman 2 greatly resembles our own. Apparently, even the people inhabiting the sequel mirror us. This is due in part to Hitman 2’s “revolutionary AI.” Because of this AI, characters will appropriately react to “organic or inorganic changes in their environment.” Changes both large and small can result in a domino effect that influences the outcome of the missions Agent 47 partakes in. Of course, as the video shows, these changes throughout a mission may open opportunities for 47 to creatively dispatch his various targets.

This Hitman 2 “how to” also boasts about how the upcoming sequel improves upon the standards set by the 2015’s episodic Hitman. For one, the locations within each level are far more expansive. In addition to the locales widening in scope, they are also more densely populated with opportunities. Players will find new ways of interacting with the world and a whole host of secrets that enable mission perimeters to be completed in style.

Not too much is known about Hitman 2. As far as anyone can tell, the new entry is essentially an expansion of 2015’s episodic series of Hitman releases. However, IO Interactive has confirmed that six locations will be available at launch. That’s right, the assassin’s new series of missions will see him globetrotting once more. For now, the only location confirmed by the developer is Miami, Florida.

Agent 47 returns in Hitman 2 on November 13, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.