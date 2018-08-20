Hitman 2 Will Have Updated Hitman Season 1 Missions

For those who missed out on the awesomeness of Hitman’s episodic content in 2016, IO Interactive has a glorious surprise in store. All missions from the first season will be playable in the upcoming Hitman 2 with the Hitman Legacy Pack DLC.

Even more exciting is the news that the season one missions have been updated to meet the standards of the sequel. Expect improvements from Hitman 2, such as new game modes and smarter AI, to feature in the Season 1 missions—Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido.

IO announced the news in the video reveal below.

// INTEL INCOMING //

HITMAN Season 1 missions will be updated and playable within #Hitman2. Welcome to a World of Assassination, Agents. pic.twitter.com/oYIB8LozeF — HITMAN (@Hitman) August 20, 2018

The “World of Assassination” is an effort to make the various adventures of Agent 47 a seamless experience. Therefore, everything from Hitman, Hitman 2, and beyond will be under the “World of Assassination” umbrella. If new gameplay items are added to the sequel in a post-launch update, the same item will appear in the Hitman Legacy Pack DLC.

This intriguing step forward for the series isn’t all IO Interactive has up its sleeve. Players that already own Hitman will be able to access the missions in Hitman 2 for free.

IO Interactive has yet to announce a price for Hitman Legacy Pack. The DLC launches on November 13, 2018, the same day Hitman 2 appears on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source Twitter via DualShockers]