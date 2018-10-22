PlayStation New Releases This Week: October 23, 2018 – Red Dead Justice

This week’s new PlayStation 4 releases list features a rootin’ tootin’ good time in Red Dead Redemption 2, but that isn’t the only game to keep an eye out for this week. Midoriya and his classmates don’t want you to forget about their quest to become full-fledged heroes in My Hero: One’s Justice. Other games releasing this week include Just Dance 2019 and Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood. As for the PSVR and PlayStation Vita, there are three new virtual reality games and four new handheld titles releasing.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

New PlayStation 4 Releases

New PlayStation VR Releases

BugsBox VR (Digital) – Out October 24, 2018

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams (Digital)

Neverout (Digital)

New PlayStation Vita Releases

Chicken Range (Digital) – Out October 26, 2018

Halloween Forever (Digital) – Out October 22, 2018

Perils of Baking – Refrosted (Digital – Cross Buy)

Word Sudoku By Powgi (Digital – Cross Buy)

