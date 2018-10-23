PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Gearbox Software’s New Franchise Is for Everybody

October 23, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

new gearbox franchise

We know Gearbox Software is working on Borderlands 3. The studio has also been hard at work on Borderlands 2 VR for PlayStation VR. Apparently, the developer has something cooking that has no relation to the happenings on Pandora. According to John Vignocchi, who just joined Gearbox Publishing as an Executive Producer, the Borderlands studio is developing a new franchise. Unlike most of its past ventures, Gearbox aims to appease “gamers of all ages.”

Vignocchi expressed his excitement about his position in a recent Twitter post:

In the same Twitter thread, Vignocchi added the new franchise is geared towards all ages:

Of course, the question now becomes what this entails. It’s possible that Vignocchi’s involvement offers a few hints. He spent seven years working at Disney Interactive Studios, from 2009 to 2016. During that period of time, he executive produced Disney Infinity. Since the toys to life genre is evidently in its twilight years, Gearbox’s producing such a project seems unlikely. But perhaps Vignocchi’s expertise is being tapped for his pedigree with family-friendly franchises in general.

Gearbox may be best known for first-person shooters, but the studio’s dipped its toes in other genres. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 counts as one of Gearbox’s forgotten titles. So, too, does Samba De Amigo, a rhythm game ported to Wii by Gearbox in conjunction with Escalation Studios. It’s anyone’s guess as to what Gearbox has up its sleeve now.

[Source: John Vignocchi’s Twitter]

Tags: , ,
Get ‘Just the Facts’ on Marvel’s Spider-Man The Heist DLC
Drake and Scooter Braun Become Co-owners of the 100 Thieves Esports, Lifestyle, and Apparel Brand
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.