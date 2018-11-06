Take a Look at the Trophies You Can Earn in Battlefield V

Battlefield V is marching its way to it’s November 20, 2018 release date, but some have managed to get their hands on an early copy. With that, the list of trophies available in-game is now available to the public. Some may find the number of trophies to be surprisingly small, and they may not seem too challenging to earn.

Battlefield V comes with 22 trophies at launch. There are three bronze, eleven silver, seven gold, and of course, one platinum. Naturally, a majority of them are multiplayer-focused, although there are plenty you can acquire from Battlefield V’s War Stories. Based on the list, none of the trophies seem particularly challenging, although some may be time-consuming.

Here is the trophy list for Battlefield V:

Bronze Enemy Attrition In Multiplayer, get 10 kills in a round Last Man Standing In Multiplayer, have 3 squad members spawn on you Not On My Watch In Multiplayer, perform 10 squad revives

Silver Call ’em in! In Multiplayer, as a squad leader call in 2 reinforcements in a round Combat Engineer In Multiplayer, build 10 fortifications in a round Eager Beaver Earn 150,000 score as a Player Fender Bender In Multiplayer, roadkill 5 enemies Grim Reaper In Multiplayer, kill 30 enemies Heads Down In Multiplayer, fully surprress 5 enemeies Hoist the Flag In Multiplayer, capture 10 flags in Frontlines Lovely Complete the Under No Flag War Story Off-hand In Multiplayer, kill 10 enemeies with a secondary weapon in a round Ou la Mort Complete Trailleur War Story Store fuglar fanga ingi flugor Complete Nordlys War Story

Gold Death From Above In Multiplayer, destroy 5 manned stationary weapons with an Airplane Elite Earn 500,000 score as a Player Globetrotter Play a round of conquest in each of the launch maps Jack of All Trades Earn 100,000 score as an Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon Storyteller Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Medium Sins of the Fathers Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hardcore Veteran Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hard

Platinum World War Two Hero Collect all other Battlefield V trophies



If you’re eager to start your Battlefield V trophy hunting, be sure to check up on all of the preloading details. Since one of the trophies involves playing on each multiplayer map, it’s best to familiarize yourself with them all. With the Battle Royale mode Firestorm not launching until 2019, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of trophies it brings to the game.

Battlefield V will release on November 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, owners of the Deluxe Edition will be able to play it almost a week early.

[Source: PSNProfiles]