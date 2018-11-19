Update Marvel’s Spider-Man for Even More Photo Mode Options

Version 1.11 of Marvel’s Spider-Man has officially gone live on the PlayStation 4. The bulk of the update is meant to provide support for the Turf Wars DLC launch, which releases on November 20, 2018, but Insomniac Games has added a few new bells and whistles to the title too. For example, photos will be spiffier and the previous DLC pack, The Heist, has received some enhancements.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 1.11 update includes the following new features:

Adds support for The City That Never Sleeps–Turf Wars story pack.

Adds new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.

Adds colored speaker’s name to subtitles.

Adds options to hide the Mini-Map and Control Hints on the HUD.

Fixes for Marvel’s Spider-Man, which only apply to downloadable content, include:

Addresses an issue where the time of day would not be set properly in The City That Never Sleeps DLC, causing loading screen to appear over cinematics.

Addresses an issue where Miles dialogue might be delayed in The Heist DLC.

Similar to The Heist, Turf Wars features story content, new challenges, more crimes, and new suits for the webslinger. Insomniac previously revealed the three additional suits—Iron Spider, Spider-Armor MK I, and Spider-Clan. As for the story itself, Spidey will face off against the crime boss Hammerhead, who made his Marvel’s Spider-Man debut during The Heist. He may not be one of the hero’s better known rogues, but Hammerhead is quite the formidable foe.

The City That Never Sleeps is a story that is being told in three parts. Silver Lining, the third and final chapter, will arrive sometime in December 2018. Fans can purchase each part separately for $9.99 or obtain the whole pack for $24.99.

