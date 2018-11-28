Devil May Cry 5’s Collector’s Edition Comes With the Van

Capcom has revealed the latest purchase option for the upcoming Devil May Cry 5, this time unveiling the official Collector’s Edition for North America. At a $150 price point, this collection contains quite a few impressive extras, including a replica of the Devil May Cry RV you’ve seen in much of the early footage promoting the game.

The full list of contents for the Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition is as follows:

Collector’s Box Packaging

Devil May Cry 5 Logo Pin

Devil May Cry Car Replica

I Heart Osaka Bumper Sticker

Devil May Cry 5 Art Book

Cloth Print (measures at 11″ x 17″)

You can check out what everything looks like as well, here:

Devil May Cry 5 is set to release on March 8, 2019. This Collector’s Edition is exclusive to North America, and available for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Earlier in the year, Capcom announced a Deluxe Edition for Devil May Cry 5, which is a bit more modest than the Collector’s Edition. The Deluxe Edition has more of a focus on in-game content, with things like alternative weapons, new Devil Breakers for Nero, different voice options for the combo announcer, additional music, and even Mega Man’s Mega Buster. From Japan, you can shell out way more money than either of these cost and get yourself a coat replica.

[Source: Twitter]