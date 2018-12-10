Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience Release Date Revealed

Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will be launching for all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR owners on December 25, 2018. Wake up, spend some time with your family, unwrap the boxes under the tree with your name on them, and then peace out of there, because you’ll have an immersive Kingdom Hearts adventure to begin!

Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience was announced back in September 2018, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details about the project since then. This morning’s announcement didn’t tell us everything we wanted to know, but we do have a few details to work with. We know that Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will be free to download. We know that it will offer players an immersive look back at some of the most memorable moments in the series. We know that it will be interactive and that it will be spread across multiple parts.

This will be the first time we’ve ever had the opportunity to explore the Kingdom Hearts universe in virtual reality, but don’t boot up your PlayStation 4 expecting a game-length spin-off. Whenever you see the words “VR experience,” you should be thinking, “interactive video.” Indeed, this is being described as a kind of VR music video, but that will be music to the ears of most Kingdom Hearts fans.

On December 25, part one of Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will transport us back to some of the series’ most memorable main stages. On January 18, a second part will release with even more stages and memories to relive in VR.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can watch the Kingdom Hearts III opening movie right here.

[Source: Gematsu]