PlayStation 4 Sales Cross 1 Million in UK for 2018, Bringing Lifetime Total to Over 6 Million

According to Christopher Dring from GamesIndustry.biz, the PlayStation 4 has recently crossed a sales milestone in the UK. In 2018 alone, one million PS4 units were sold in the region. This benchmark brings the console’s lifetime UK sales total to over six million.

Dring revealed the news on his personal Twitter account, noting that these sales figures reflect 2018 as of the first week of December. See the tweet in question below:

After last weekend, PS4 sales for the 2018 sailed past 1m in the UK. Which means the console has now sold well over 6m in the market in 5 years. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 11, 2018

In response to a question about how PS4 sales in the UK compare to those of Xbox One, Dring said lifetime sales for the Microsoft console sit at “just under” five million. Interestingly, Dring’s discussion of the UK’s console market spawned from talk of Nintendo Switch’s crossing one million in UK sales. According to Dring, the number now hovers around 1.4 million.

As of October 30th of this year, PS4 sales had surpassed 86 million worldwide. Thus, the much coveted 100 million milestone certainly seems plausible. Since PS4 is already estimated to have outsold the PS3, it’s well on its way to becoming one of the best-selling consoles of all time.

2018 was a solid year for gaming, and the PS4 particularly stood out. This is most notably due to the releases of exclusives such as God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man, both of which reached sales milestones of their own. For instance, Kratos’ latest adventure moved 3.1 million copies in three days. Spider-Man’s PS4 outing broke several sales records in its launch month. Can this momentum continue into 2019? The Last of Us Part II‘s potential 2019 release alone could certainly keep things in high gear for PlayStation.

[Source: Alex Dring on Twitter via Metro News]