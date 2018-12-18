Fortnite Forced to Disable Save the World After Storage-Clearing Bug

Fortnite‘s Save the World mode has been temporarily disabled due to a bug seemingly caused by the new event, Frostnite. According to user GraveRobberX on Resetera, playing one round of the new event caused your storage to be wiped. Meaning months of grinding for traps, weapons, and materials have been obliterated for those affected. The official Fortnite Twitter account has confirmed “issues” currently exist between player storage and the new mode.

Save the World has been disabled while we investigate issues with the Stormshield Storage and the Frostnite mode. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2018

Save the World will return when these issues have been resolved. It’s unclear whether Epic Games will (or even can) restore what players have lost due to the bug. Alternatively, perhaps they’ll issue in-game currency to those affected.

On December 17, 2018, the Fortnite account tweeted out that update 7.10 would be delayed after discovering “last minute issues” with the build. Those issues were allegedly resolved, allowing it to release as originally planned. Considering this last second scramble, it’s no surprise that things have gone askew.

This isn’t the first time an update has caused issues in Fortnite, but it is one of the few times the issues have had serious consequences for players.

[Source: Resetera, Reddit, Twitter]