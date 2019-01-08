Fortnite Update 7.10 Extends 14 Days of Fortnite Beyond a Fortnight
Today marks the third Fornite update within version 7.10. With this update, we’re getting the Suppressed Sniper Rifle for some stealth kills and a chance to explore the newest community creation, DM Arena from KojackNumber2, in Battle Royale mode. This rifle is also coming to the Creative Inventory Weapon. Save the World is adding Santa’s Little Helper to the Weekly Store and giving players the chance to earn The Popshot Shotgun by completing the Frostnite Challenges.
Additionally, 14 Days of Fortnite has been extended for a limited time. While this ruins the name, this extension helps make things right after the end date for 14 Days of Fortnite was miscommunicated across the team’s social media channels.
Below are this week’s patch notes in their entirety.
BATTLE ROYALE
WHAT’S NEW?
Suppressed Sniper Rifle
Trade power for stealth with the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. Drop in now and sneak up on your enemies!
The Block
Drop to The Block and explore the newest community creation! Bounce around in the DM Arena made by KojackNumber2.
LIMITED TIME MODES
14 Days of Fortnite has been extended for a limited time! For the next week, drop in and complete any Challenges you may have missed out on to earn in-game rewards.
We’ll also be featuring some of the most popular Limited Time Modes that have been available over the past two weeks. Log in each day to find out which modes are available to explore.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle added.
- Available in Epic and Legendary variants.
- Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops.
- A single shot, scoped sniper rifle.
- The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power.
- Deals 100/105 base damage
- Six Shooter has been vaulted.
- The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted:
- Uncommon, Common, Rare
- Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.
- Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.
- Boom Box adjustments:
- Drop rate reduced by 33%.
- Health reduced from 600 to 400.
- Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.
GAMEPLAY
- X-4 Stormwing adjustments:
- The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%.
- Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%.
- Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25%
- Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%.
- Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.
- Supply Drop health has been reduced to 250/500/750 (Solo/Duo/Squad).
Bug Fixes
- The X-4 Stormwing is no longer able to fly above the max build limit.
CREATIVE
This is an early release so you may experience client crashes, loss of progress, or other unexpected errors.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle added to Creative Inventory Weapons
- Available in Epic and Legendary variants.
- A single shot, scoped sniper rifle.
- The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power.
- Deals 100/105 base damage
SAVE THE WORLD
WHAT’S NEW?
Santa’s Little Helper
Help Santa deliver gifts, with a BANG! Find this weapon in the Weekly Store.
The Popshot Shotgun
Blast through enemies with this rapid firing shotgun! Get your very own by completing Frostnite Challenges.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Santa’s Little Helper will be available in the Weekly Store
- Launches explosive presents that damage and knockback groups of enemies. Does not consume ammo, but has very low durability.
- Available from January 9 at 7 PM ET until January 16 at 7 PM ET.
- The Popshot Shotgun will be available as a Frostnite Weekly Challenge reward
- A rapid firing low capacity semi-auto shotgun
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
- Weekly Frostnite Challenge 2: Burn Bright
- Time between enemy waves is drastically reduced. Use your time wisely!
- Weekly Frostnite Challenge 1 Quest rewards include:
- Challenge Banner 2
- Popshot Shotgun
- Snowflake Tickets
[Source: Epic Games]