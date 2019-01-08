Fortnite Update 7.10 Extends 14 Days of Fortnite Beyond a Fortnight

Today marks the third Fornite update within version 7.10. With this update, we’re getting the Suppressed Sniper Rifle for some stealth kills and a chance to explore the newest community creation, DM Arena from KojackNumber2, in Battle Royale mode. This rifle is also coming to the Creative Inventory Weapon. Save the World is adding Santa’s Little Helper to the Weekly Store and giving players the chance to earn The Popshot Shotgun by completing the Frostnite Challenges.

Additionally, 14 Days of Fortnite has been extended for a limited time. While this ruins the name, this extension helps make things right after the end date for 14 Days of Fortnite was miscommunicated across the team’s social media channels.

Below are this week’s patch notes in their entirety.