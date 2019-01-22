Resident Evil 2’s 1-Shot Demo Reaches 3 Million Downloads Worldwide

Days ahead of the title’s official launch, Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 2’s 1-Shot demo has exceeded three million downloads. It’s an impressive milestone, given the demo went live less than two week ago on January 11, 2019. Of course, it being free helps, but this level of interest could bode well for the title overall, especially since the demo has been so well received.

Capcom revealed the news on Resident Evil’s Japanese Twitter account, while also reminding fans that January 31st marks the last day the 1-Shot demo will be available to download. This is not the first time the publisher’s had reason to boast about the demo’s download numbers. Over a week after the demo launched on digital stores, global statistics on a Resident Evil website showed that 2.2 million people had downloaded the demo. At the time, of those two million people, only 26% had finished the demo in its entirety.

It’s worth noting that the figure of two million downloads only accounted for players that enabled play data settings. Therefore, it seems Capcom’s new count of three million may represent download figures the company obtained on its own. Presently, no clarification on this matter has been made public.

The hype surrounding Resident Evil 2 is no joke, and it appears Capcom aims to please both fans and newcomers. For one, the game is coming packed with content, such as the two unlockable bonus modes–The Fourth Survivor and The Tofu Survivor. In addition, players will have access to original costumes for characters, which Capcom is making available free of charge.

Resident Evil 2’s full experience will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on January 25, 2019.

[Source: Twitter via Gematsu]