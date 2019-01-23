BioWare’s Anthem Will Feature a Total of 6 Difficulty Tiers

In the past, developers from BioWare have teased Anthem‘s harder difficulty levels. However, few details had been offered. Now we know the shared-world shooter featuring a total of six difficulty tiers. Three of the six are available during the base game. Meanwhile, the other three difficulties will not become accessible until players begin exploring Anthem’s endgame content, referred to by BioWare as The Elder Game.

Throughout the base game, three standard difficulty tiers are made available: Easy, Normal, and Hard. When leaving Fort Tarsis, Anthem’s central hub, to embark on new missions, players will select a preferred difficulty setting for the upcoming mission. It’s essentially designed as a risk/reward system. The higher a mission’s difficulty, the better chance players have of receiving higher rarity loot drops. Of course, higher difficulties also result in tougher enemies, with more health and a greater damage output.

As expected, tougher difficulties may require players to receive help from others. Supposedly, playing missions on Easy won’t be too much of a hassle for those wanting to experience Anthem as a lone wolf. Depending on the mission type, the Normal difficulty can also be managed solo. However, the Hard tier will necessitate team-play and strategic thinking. Given Producer Tom Singleton’s previously noting that Anthem is more rewarding when played on a team, this news doesn’t come as a surprise.

Anthem’s Elder Game will kick off once players hit the level 30 cap. From there, new difficulty tiers unlock, which include Grandmaster 1, 2, and 3. Grandmaster tiers offer players a better chance at finding rare loot. Consequently, they’re also risky, since enemies become exponentially more formidable. Thus, Javelins will have to be at their best to tackle Grandmaster levels. Furthermore, team dynamics will become even more instrumental, with players likely being encouraged to choose Javelins and loadouts that compliment those of their teammates.

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 22, 2019.

[Source: IGN]