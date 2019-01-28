Kingdom Hearts III Memory Archives Available in English so Players Can Catch Up

It’s easy to want to joke about the Kingdom Hearts story and how, to some, it’s incomprehensible. That might be a slight exaggeration, but there are numerous ways for you to catch up on the story to prepare for Kingdom Hearts III, which releases very soon. If you aren’t keen on playing through several games leading up to the conclusion of the series, the Kingdom Hearts III YouTube page has just the video series for people wanting a refresher on the story. This bite-sized video series is called Memory Archives, and it’s available in English now.

The five-part video series gives a general overview of the story in a digestible and easy to understand way. Because of the short length of each video, it doesn’t cover every single detail, but watching Memory Archives is a great alternative to viewing dozens of hours of footage.

With the release of Kingdom Hearts III on the horizon, it’s one of the most talked-about games of the year. The Kingdom Hearts community has been dealing with some unpleasant circumstances recently, like spoilers and having their PS4 system bundles cancelled from Gamestop.

At least their 14-year wait is finally over, as the Western release for Kingdom Hearts III is January 29, 2019. Remember, you can visit the Kingdom Hearts YouTube page to catch up on the story with Memory Archives so you aren’t lost.

[Source: Gematsu]