UK Sales Chart: Kingdom Hearts III Is the Series’ Best Launch to Date

It’s been a long time coming, but Kingdom Hearts III finally debuted and found commercial success in the UK, as it took the number one spot on the physical sales chart. This marked the franchise’s most successful UK launch on record. As usual, this figure doesn’t include digital sales.

PlayStation 4 sales dominated the Kingdom Hearts III release, accounting for 82% of all physical sales. This is to be expected. The franchise has a storied history on Sony’s platforms and the PS4 is by far the most popular console in the UK.

The power of friendship has prevailed over the deathly grip of survival horror, with Resident Evil 2 dropping from number one to number two on the chart this week. Other than that, the only significant change is that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has officially fallen from the top ten completely. The rest of the chart consists of titles that just keep selling.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was still putting up numbers, as the game continues to receive support for its online mode. Soccer retained its foothold on the chart with FIFA 19. Some staple remakes remained at the top. Last week, it was Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, and this week, it was Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart for the week ending on February 2, 2019.

1. Kingdom Hearts III

2. Resident Evil 2

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

4. FIFA 19

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

6. New Super Mario Bros U

7. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

8. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

9. Grand Theft Auto V

10. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]