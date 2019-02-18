McFarlane Toys Previews Figures for Mortal Kombat 11

Ahead of the festivities at New York Toy Fair 2019, McFarlane Toys suggested its partnership with Warner Bros. would result in the development of new Mortal Kombat merchandise. Now, it’s been confirmed that the merchandise in question is a line of action figures for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. While the figures themselves have yet to be shown off, a preview of what they will look like has surfaced on social media.

Check out the image below of a mock-up MK11 Scorpion figure, courtesy of Twitter user @Fakeeyes22:

Interestingly, also included in the images are previews for Hollow Knight, Fallout 76, DOOM, and The Elder Scrolls figures. When McFarlane Toys plans to debut each figure in full remains to be seen.

Also unclear is how many Mortal Kombat 11 characters will receive the McFarlane Toys treatment. Based on the two images above, Scorpion and Sub-Zero are obviously shoo-ins. Because MK11 will allow players to adorn characters with a variety of stylized costumes, it begs the question of whether some figures will feature variations, as well. Hopefully, it won’t be long before the toy manufacturer specifies all of this, as well as release dates and pricing.

So far, the MK11 roster includes the following combatants: Baraka, D’Vorah, Geras, Jade, Kabal, Kano, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya, and Sub-Zero. The remainder of the roster is bound to receive official unveils as the title’s release date continues to draw near.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to launch this spring on April 23rd for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source via CBR]