All good things must leak, apparently, and so the Mortal Kombat 11 roster may be out in the wild well before it’s even out. As with any leak, it’s hard to tell if this rumor is legit or not right now. It looks convincing, at the very least. We probably won’t get any official confirmation for a while now, but either way, it may be best to look away if you don’t wan’t things spoiled.

Alright, here’s your last chance, as this is the reported Mortal Kombat 11 roster:

It includes all of the characters we had previously seen in Mortal Kombat 11. There are Raiden and Scorpion, who were part of the initial announcement. Then, there were the characters announced at the MK11 reveal event, which included the first-time fighter Geras. We’ve got Kano, Kabal, D’Vorah, Jade, and Johnny, who have all be revealed since, so so far it checks out. Interestingly, both Jax and Johnny are grayed-out in this picture, represented only by “JOH” and “JAX.”

Outside of that is when things get interesting, however. Here are some of the currently-unannounced fighters supposedly included in this lineup:

Cassie Cage

Cetrion (new character)

Erron Black

Frost

Jacqui

Kollector (new character)

Kotal Kahn

Kung Lao

Liu Kang

Some of these characters have been rumored before, so seeing them included in this leak gives it a little bit more credibility. However, there are some placeholders that could hint at other characters, as well. While “JOH” and “JAX” are fairly obvious, “NOO,” “KIT,” and “SHA” may be a bit more difficult. “SHA” could relate to Shao Kahn, considering he is a preorder bonus. Another running theory is Shang Tsung, or maybe even Shaggy? In addition “KIT” and “NOO” are likely Kitana and Noob Saibot, but again, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The fighters add up to 25, which is in-line with Mortal Kombat X’s roster. Perhaps even more interestingly, though, are the empty spaces. They seem to be reserved for DLC characters, which may possibly include Bayonetta. If that is the case, it looks like Mortal Kombat 11 will have nine DLC characters in total.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. What do you make of this roster? Are you a fan? Is there a character you wish made the cut? Let us know!

[Source: GoNintendo]