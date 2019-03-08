It’s been just over a month since the Dreams creator beta ended, and Media Molecule has released some mind-blowing stats. Over 35 thousand creations of all kinds were made during the six weeks the beta was open, and they came from the over 21 thousand dreamers taking part!

That’s only a fraction of the stats released, which you can take a look at here:

Last month the #DreamsPS4 Creator Beta came to a close, and we’re STILL in awe of what happened in the Dreamiverse in 6 short weeks! We’ve rounded up some of the most wonderful facts about the CoMmunity’s time with Dreams during the beta! pic.twitter.com/j4HkVUe9BB — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) March 8, 2019

For the beta only lasting six weeks, those dreamers managed to accomplish a lot. While players spent over two thousand days’ worth of creating, over six thousand days were spent editing. Over 17 thousand hours’ worth of Dreams was streamed on Twitch, which shows that lifting the NDA was the right call.

While the beta may be over, there is still plenty to look forward to on the horizon. Dreams will go into early access sometime this spring, allowing players to finally begin to see the full scope of what it has to offer. While we still don’t know exactly when the final version of Dreams will launch, it’s certainly exciting to know things are finally coming together. Considering we’ve known about Dreams since 2013, and for much of the time it was a big question mark, it’s heartening to see the beta take off so much.

