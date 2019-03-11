Kojima is inviting everyone from film directors to game developers to get a look at his latest project. So far, praise for what’s been shown of Death Stranding could not be more positive. The latest developer to be given a behind-closed-doors sneak peek is The Division 2‘s Creative Director, Julian Gerighty. According to Gerighty, Death Stranding is “mind blowing” and likely to become a “timeless” experience.

Gerighty briefly shared his thoughts on Death Stranding in a post to his personal Twitter account. Check out the tweet in question below:

Over the course of making #TheDivision2 we did many many awesome things and received support from many other developers.

Hugely thankful to @Kojima_Hideo for having welcomed us to his gorgeous studio and shown us his mind blowing game.

Trust me, #DeathStranding will be timeless. pic.twitter.com/cGAZBYVKsL — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) March 10, 2019

Of course, Gerighty isn’t the first to express his awe in seeing Death Stranding in action. Kong: Skull Island director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, has also laid eyes on Kojima’s latest. What’s more, the director was given a chance to actually play the title. In his words, Death Stranding is a “miracle” worthy of comparison to the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road. Managing Director and Co-founder of Guerrilla Games, Hermen Hulst, also applauded the work being done on Death Stranding. Suffice it to say, the game seems to be surpassing the expectations of several creators, despite its currently unfinished state.

Speaking of Death Stranding’s still being in development, Kojima recently revealed the project is falling behind internal release expectations. Since the public hasn’t been made privy to such expectations, it’s hard to tell when exactly audiences should begin expecting the title to hit store shelves.

Death Stranding currently lacks a release date, but The Division 2 is just around the corner. Players can begin exploring D.C. as Division agents on March 15th.

[Source: Julian Gerighty on Twitter via Bleeding Cool]