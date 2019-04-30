For a limited time, Sean Bean’s Elusive Target will return in Hitman 2. As a reminder, he plays Mark Faba, aka The Undying. Players will have another shot at eliminating the target for good on May 3, 2019; The Undying is set to disappear once more on June 3rd. Come May 3rd, all Hitman 2 players will have access to the contract. But it’s worth remembering that this is only a one-shot opportunity. Those who fail to successfully complete the contract won’t be able to retry their hand at putting The Undying on ice.

The Undying’s return is the only Hitman 2-related news coming out of IO Interactive. The game’s Miami Pack goes live today for $14.99. Hitman 2’s Miami Pack grants players access to the Miami level, as well as all of the modes, missions, and extra content associated with the location.

A full breakdown of everything featured in the Miami Pack appears in the following list:

Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand) location and Nightcall mission (part of the FREE Starter Pack)

Miami (USA) location and The Finish Line mission

The Undying Returns Elusive Target, featuring Sean Bean between May 3rd and June 3rd

Ghost Mode: Miami

Sniper Assassin Mode: Himmelstein

Spring Break Challenge Pack (unlocks the Blue Flamingo Outfit)

Current and future Escalation Contracts, Featured Contracts and Elusive Target contracts in Hawke’s Bay and Miami

Check out the trailer below for a quick look at what’s in store for the newly release Miami Pack:

The Miami Pack serves as but the start of IO Interactive’s content release plans for the sequel in May 2019. A slew of other additions will launch, as well, including new disguises for Agent 47, Challenge Packs, Escalation Contracts, and more. Details concerning when the studio plans to begin launching the remainder of the May 2019 content are not publicly known.

In addition to the content going live next month, Hitman 2’s 2019 DLC plans are mostly set in stone. IO Interactive will launch a whole host of new content for the summer and fall months, all of which was recently outlined in a content release roadmap.

[Source: IO Interactive]