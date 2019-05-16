According to Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment’s The Division 2 failed to meet sales expectations on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the publisher still believes the online-heavy shooter can still gain an audience. The news is a little surprising, considering that Ubisoft’s newest looter shooter topped the NPD charts for March 2019. Exact targets and sales numbers for The Division 2 were not given.

Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duget said in an earnings call that “The Division 2 ended up short of our ambitious expectations on console.” According to him, Ubisoft is attributing most of its performance on “a more competitive market than expected.” Specific titles were not mentioned. March 2019, when The Division 2 released, was a busy month for games, with high-profile releases like Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice and Devil May Cry 5.

There are also an increasing number of looter shooters, especially online ones. There are games like Destiny 2 and even The Division, though Ubisoft wasn’t worried about the potential for cannibalization there.

Despite a somewhat disappointing performance commercially, Duget still believes The Division 2 can find its footing. Dugue said The Division 2 can “grow and gain traction” as it continues to evolve over time. The Division 2 just introduced its first eight-person raid, offering even more gameplay experiences. Ubisoft did find positive results in other aspects of The Division 2, citing “record highs for engagement per player” and and strong Season Pass sales. The Division 2 has performed well critically as well, receiving positive reviews (including from us here at PlayStation LifeStyle).

Plenty of financial information surrounding Ubisoft was recently given. It was confirmed that 2017’s Far Cry 5 is the publisher’s best-selling game this generation. In addition, while it once again delayed Skull & Bones, it was also revealed that it will release three, currently unannounced titles before March 2020.

The Division 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: GameSpot]