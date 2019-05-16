Far Cry 5 hit the ground running when it launched in March 2018. Not even a full month after release, it had become the best-selling game of the year. Eventually, Red Dead Redemption 2 would take the crown, but that didn’t stop the Montana-set Ubisoft title from breaking records of its own. In fact, its incredible success across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms has turned Far Cry 5 into Ubisoft’s best-selling game this generation.

This piece of information comes courtesy of Ubisoft’s financial report for Fiscal Year 2019. In addition to revealing Far Cry 5’s as the publisher’s top-selling title for this generation, the report also noted that its success indicates “strong growth of the franchise.”

Far Cry 5’s rising to the top may come as a surprise to some. For one, it’s only been available on the market for a little over a year. However, it also seems shocking considering renewed interest in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The past two entries, Origins and Odyssey, have been pretty well-received. Obviously, it wasn’t enough to knock Far Cry 5 down from its pedestal in sales.

Ubisoft’s Fiscal Year 2019 earnings report also revealed the publisher intends to release three unannounced AAA titles by March 2020. Of course, speculation abounds on the internet as to what the three projects could be. The long-rumored Watch Dogs 3 seems most likely to be one of the three. With E3 2019 right around the corner, we may learn whether that is the case soon enough.

One title that most assuredly will not take part in Ubisoft’s E3 2019 plans is Skull & Bones. In announcing the seafaring adventure’s second delay, Producer Karl Luhe explained the team needed extra time to make the game as great as possible. For now, that means the release date will probably remain a mystery for some time.

Those in need of a Far Cry fix need not look far for new content. Far Cry New Dawn recently hit store shelves for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft]