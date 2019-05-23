We recently got word from Capcom that many of its beloved franchises have been selling like crazy, with stats like Monster Hunter reaching 54 million units sold across all games, as well as the Devil May Cry series reaching 20 million units sold. As part of those statistics, it was revealed that the Resident Evil series has reached 91 million units, which is absolutely nuts. What’s also impressive is the fact that Resident Evil 2 (2019) has surpassed 4.2 million copies sold, as of March 31, 2019, which is almost as many lifetime copies sold as the original Resident Evil 2, a 21-year old game. The original Resident Evil 2 is currently sitting at around 4.96 million units sold.

In fact, considering the data for Resident Evil 2 (2019) is a couple months old now, it’s possible that it has already outsold the original Resident Evil 2. It’s totally reasonable to think, given all the recent PSN sales that have featured Resident Evil 2 (2019) at a discounted price would have enticed fans to make the purchase, giving it an extra boost in sales.

Surely, the remake will outsell the original in due time, though. Resident Evil 2 (2019) is one of the highest-rated games of the year, earning critical acclaim from many outlets, including ours. It also currently holds a Metacritic score of 90, making it one of the most beloved games of the series (and if I’m being honest, it’s my game of the year).

With its success in mind, we will likely get a remake of the followup, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Capcom hasn’t confirmed this, but they would be crazy to not capitalize on the success of Resident Evil 2 (2019). Interestingly, Capcom might have been teasing Nemesis on Twitter back in April, as well.

Whatever happens, the series and company are in good shape, giving Capcom the resources it needs to continue developing high-quality games that fans love.

When do you think Resident Evil 2 (2019) will outsell the original Resident Evil 2? Do you think we’ll see a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake? Let us know!

[Source: PCGamesN]