God of War Platinum Achievers Getting Another Set of Avatars

Sony’s in the giving mood again. Users across social media have reported receiving an email from the company, rewarding them with a set of God of War platinum avatars for unlocking the prestigious trophy. These avatars are a variation of the free anniversary set that was released back in April.

“By Odin’s Beard! You got the God of War platinum!” reads the email. “Midgard was there to be conquered. You truly now deserve your seat among the gods. Claim your rightful place in myth and legend with your new God of War avatars.”

Players from the United States, Europe, and Australia have reported that they’ve received the email. However, as usual, a number of users claim that they’ve never received any promotional emails from Sony despite opting in. The good news is that you can contact the support helpline in your region, and if eligible, you’ll receive a code to manually claim your reward.

If you’re fan of God of War and liked the free anniversary avatars then you might be interested in the newest addition to the PlayStation Gear Store. Santa Monica Studio has turned the avatars into a limited pin set collection, which you can preview below.

Remember our Anniversary Avatars? We thought you might like this We’re commemorating our #GodofWar Anniversary with these limited pin set collections available now at the PlayStation Gear Store https://t.co/belJEabDA6 pic.twitter.com/ce3kSlIO0I — Santa Monica Studio is Watching Raising Kratos (@SonySantaMonica) May 31, 2019

Since its release in April 2018, God of War has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. If you haven’t already, we highly recommend watching the documentary Raising Kratos, which details the game’s fascinating development journey.

