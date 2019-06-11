The recently re-titled Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been one of Bandai Namco’s marquee games during E3 2019. From a presence during Microsoft’s Xbox briefing, to further information trickling out from the show floor, the Goku goodness keeps flowing. Today, Bandai Namco released a new story trailer showing us that while we’ll mostly be going through the Dragon Ball Z story motions, there’s some original content to be found as well.

In the new trailer, we see Goku encounter Eighter for the first time in a long time. If you’re unfamiliar, Eighter was involved in the Red Ribbon Army storyline from the first half of Dragon Ball, when Goku was still a child. Originally a foe named Android 8, Goku helped the Frankenstein-inspired android take a new name after a babyface turn. He faded into the background like many Dragon Ball characters do, but it seems like Bandai Namco has gone back to the well to fill Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with interesting content for side quests.

After exchanging surprised greetings, Eighter tells Goku he’s been dealing with a bunch of violent robots, once used as weapons but long abandoned since Goku defeated the Red Ribbon Army so many years ago. The trailer then cuts to a battle scene, giving us another look at combat as Goku trounces some very early Dragon Ball-looking robot enemies. The nostalgia rush ends with a reminder that we can expect to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sometime in early 2020.

Bandai Namco has been a little hesitant to reveal just how deep into the Dragon Ball Z story this action/adventure/RPG will go. While we haven’t seen any content from beyond the Frieza arc yet, this new chunk of content does confirm there will be some extra fanservice from outside the usual story beats we’ve seen in games over and over again. Early Dragon Ball is often passed over for games, so fans of the whole shebang have a little something extra to look forward to, it seems.