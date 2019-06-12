When Destiny 2 got cross-save functionality, it was a major milestone. Now the question on everyone’s mind may be whether it will ultimately get cross-platform play or not. Many have wondered whether bringing Destiny 2 to Google’s Stadia platform would throw a wrench into any sort of cross-play plans. Thankfully, though, it looks like Stadia has no major impact on introducing cross-play to a particular game, which may make fans elated. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we’re any closer to that dream becoming a reality.

Destiny General Manager Mark Noseworthy chimed into a Twitter exchange, replying to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. Shcreier said in an interview that some Bungie developers noted “technical challenges,” among other issues made implementing cross-play difficult. He also said that Stadia was cited as a reason for the difficulties, as well.

Oh I asked them this yesterday. They said they want it to happen but technical challenges/resources/etc. Maybe at some point. But Stadia makes it tough too — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 11, 2019

However, Noseworthy soon refuted that, saying that Stadia ultimately was not a factor.

Stadia as a platform doesn’t make implementing Cross Play any harder actually. We’re focused on Cross Save this year (for all platforms). Cross Play is absolutely something we’re interested in doing some day, but we have a lot on our plate to chew through first! — Mark Noseworthy (@knowsworthy) June 11, 2019

It definitely seems like everyone at Bungie is excited about the prospects of cross-platform play. However, it doesn’t appear to be in the cards for the immediate future, at least. Right now, it looks as though Bungie wants to focus on what Destiny 2 will become now that it’s an independently-published title. 2019 is definitely shaping up to be a major year for Bungie and Destiny, with the new Shadowkeep expansion as well as Destiny 2 officially becoming free-to-play.

Of course, enabling cross-play is much more than simply pressing a button. Involved parties need to okay it before it becomes official, which is why we’ve seen Sony be so slow to welcome cross-play on the PlayStation 4. So far only three titles currently allow cross-play with consoles outside of the PlayStation ecosystem: Fortnite, Rocket League, and Dauntless, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including it at launch, as well. However, knowing that Sony is willing to allow cross-saves on Destiny 2, a future with cross-play isn’t out of the question. Perhaps we’ll see it in a potential Destiny 3?

Would you want to see cross-platform play on Destiny 2? Let us know!