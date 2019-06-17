In Cyberpunk 2020, from which Cyberpunk 2077 is derived, the character of Johnny Silverhand is lead singer of the rock band, Samaurai. It appears the character’s backstory in Cyberpunk 2077 will be very similar, meaning Keanu Reeves is playing the role of a former rockstar. Considering his own background in music, might the actor create a few tunes for CD Projekt RED’s highly-anticipated sci-fi title? Based on the words of one developer, it does not seem beyond the realm of possibility.

The game’s Lead Quest Designer, Pawel Sasko, was asked to address this very topic during a recent interview with VG247. Unfortunately, Sasko could not be too forthcoming; however, he did offer the following tease:

That’s one of the things that I cannot talk about. I cannot confirm or deny. Actually the song that you have heard when Keanu walked on the stage, the tune that was playing, the heavy one, that’s part of it, because that’s the music of Johnny Silverhand and that was his voice, what you heard there. But we cannot talk about it yet.

According to VG247, the song that played as Keanu Reeves walked on stage during the Microsoft presentation was “Chippin’ In,” a track made with a Swedish punk band known as Refused. For now, it remains unclear as to whether CD Projekt RED will continue working with Refused, or if Reeves will be asked to contribute to the game’s music, as well. Again, based on Sasko’s above statement, nothing seems to be written in stone just yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch next spring for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. Preorders for the title and its Collector’s Edition have recently gone live online and at various brick and mortar stores. Fans interested in picking up the special edition may want to act fast, since preorder sales are already booming.

[Source: VG247]