During the 2019 International Shanghai Film Festival, attendees got what seems to be the world’s first look at Paul W.S. Anderson’s next video game to movie adaptation, Monster Hunter. Thanks to someone filming the experience, everyone else can take a look as well. A teaser trailer showing brief snippets of action from Monster Hunter aired at the festival, and you can watch it for yourself right here:

Obviously, there isn’t a lot happening in this teaser trailer. We get small clips of stars Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, and some looks at a couple of supporting cast members as well. We also get a good look at one of the monsters, and a whole lot of fire and other special effects. Of course I’m being a big generous with “good look,” as this is your typical blurry camera footage shot from a distance, covert style. At the very least, it seems like the monster designs are pretty accurate to Capcom’s video game series, and the scale of these magnificent beasts are being respected as well.

We’ve known about the Monster Hunter flick for quite some time, since movies generally aren’t shrouded in secrecy as much as video games are. Paul W.S. Anderson and his crew have been filming in various parts of the world, and Jovovich herself has shared some images from the set on her own social media accounts.

Monster Hunter is far from Anderson’s first rodeo with a video game license. He was the director of the first Mortal Kombat movie, as well as several entries in the actually popular Resident Evil films. While the reception to his films can be divisive among fans, there’s no denying Anderson has a distinct style, and is certainly fascinated by video games.

