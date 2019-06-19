Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t even out yet, but news concerning the ending(s) and its content have already begun to circulate. This interest expands to the post-game offerings, as well. Cyberpunk 2077‘s UI Coordinator, Alvin Liu, revealed the title will likely receive post-launch content in the form of major expansions that rival those for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Like The Witcher 3, development on these hypothetical expansions would not begin until after the core game is complete.

Liu made mention of this during a recent interview with Prima Games, telling the publication,

We are talking about expansions in the future. We want to make sure everything’s complete, but we also want to build open worlds. I know when I was playing The Witcher 3 and I finished everything, I still want to know what everyone was up to. I think we’re going to have opportunities like that as well for Cyberpunk 2077.

If CD Projekt RED does develop expansions for the sci-fi title, few would be truly surprised. After all, the two expansions for The Witcher 3—Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine–received as much critical acclaim as the core experience. Both added color to the narrative in meaningful ways with the final expansion, Blood and Wine, providing players a heartfelt goodbye to their journey in The Witcher 3.

Of course, fans should probably abstain from getting too excited about Cyberpunk 2077’s potential post-launch offerings. After all, there is still much to learn about the game itself. While the title’s E3 2019 presence filled in plenty of blanks, the desire to see and know more persists. Luckily, fans will get an all-new extensive look at the game in just a few months. CD Projekt RED plans to show off E3’s behind-closed-doors footage during PAX West 2019, which will kick off August 30th.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. Preorders for the game and its Collector’s Edition have previously gone live online and at various retailers.

[Source: Prima Games]