Operation Apocalypse Z, the newest content drop for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, will be live on July 9th for PS4 users, with other platforms to follow at a later date. According to a press release, Operation Apocalypse Z will see the addition of various features, most notably, the return of the fan-favorite Reaper specialist from Black Ops III. Let’s take a closer look at what the latest content drop will include.

Originally released in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, the Reaper specialist includes a scythe-machine gun weapon, as well as the ability to send out decoys to use as a distraction. While the details about the specialist’s abilities have not been confirmed, it’s safe to assume it will play similarly to its Black Ops III counterpart.

New maps are a part of the update too. Operation Apocalypse Z will also see the inclusion of a new Zombies map known as Omega Alpha, which mirrors the Havana multiplayer map from the original Black Ops. What’s old is new again, with the latest update, it seems. The return of Alcatraz will also be included in the game’s latest update, giving us a “a dark new twist,” according to Treyarch.

Finally, all Blackout modes will restore splitscreen co-op with the Operation Apocalypse Z update.

Below are more details for Operation Apocalypse Z.

Updated Blackout Map

Dark Twist to Alcatraz map in Blackout

New Specialist: Reaper available in MP

New modes coming to MP and Blackout

Black Ops Pass Content: NEW Zombies Map: Alpha Omega New MP Maps



Check out the trailer below:

While we don’t have an exact time for when the update will go live, we do know it’s scheduled to release on July 9th for PS4, so keep checking throughout the day. You can also look forward to the release of 2019’s Call of Duty, simply titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It will release on October 25th and is a soft-reboot of the series.

Are you excited for Operation Apocalypse Z? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]