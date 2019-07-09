Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launched late last year and quickly became a favored entry in the series amongst many fans. Ubisoft took a bit of a risk, fully exploring RPG elements in Assassin’s Creed for the first time. However, it seems to have paid off tremendously, given the game’s reception. Still, there are those who have yet to venture into Ubisoft’s take on Ancient Greece, and don’t yet understand why the title initially garnered so much hype. Now a discounted price will provide those who have long sat on the fence an opportunity to grab a copy of Odyssey for cheap.

Currently, Amazon has Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on the PlayStation 4 available for $19.99. That is well over half-off the original asking price of $60 at launch. It’s a steal, and not just because of the content already packaged in the title. Yes, players can get dozens of hours of content out of the experience. Yet, the post-launch content has added an excess of, as well. Thankfully, plenty of said post-launch DLC is free of charge. Free content added to AC Odyssey includes new boss battles, on land and at sea, new ship recruits, additional gear, upgrades, story missions, and more. Most recently, Ubisoft launched Story Creator Mode, which gives players free creator tools to craft their own narratives, quests, etc.

In addition to the standard edition’s $20 price tag, AC Odyssey’s Deluxe Edition is also discounted on Amazon. Regular $79.99, the sale price drops the Deluxe Edition to a potentially tempting $41.98. However, whether or not the extra content is worth the additional $20 seems debatable. In addition to the game, the Deluxe Edition rewards buyers the following: Temporary XP and Drachma Boosts, Capricornus Naval Pack, Kronos Gear Pack, Herald Gear Pack.

This Assassins Creed Odyssey Sale on Amazon is a Steal WATCH GALLERY

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is in stores now across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Amazon]