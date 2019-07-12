The Mortal Kombat movie seems to be moving full steam ahead, what with it getting a 2021 release date and Sub-Zero being cast. Yet, amidst all of this lies one key concern: the rating. Well, worry no more, folks. The film will indeed have an R-rating, unlike past Mortal Kombat movies. In addition to that, fans should expect to see Fatalities debut on the big screen for the first time.

Scriptwriter Greg Russo, who wrote the movie’s current draft, confirmed the news on his personal Twitter account. In a post that gets straight to the point, Russo addressed concerns about both the rating and the appearance of Fatalities. See what the writer had to say in the following tweet:

Since it’s already been stated by other members of the team, I’m gonna put this one to bed. MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I’m not gonna say which ones) You’ll just have to wait for the movie & see!!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/aVTewH4t28 — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) July 12, 2019

This is all fantastic news. However, it’s best to set expectations in check for now. Filmmaking is tricky business, especially where big budget Hollywood projects are concerned. Who’s to say Russo’s draft will be included in the final product? Who’s to say things won’t shift and change even after production officially kicks off later this year? Audiences won’t know the ins and outs of the movie until it hits theaters, and even then much will be left unsaid. Hopefully, an R-rating is indeed on the cards, though, with lots of Fatalities to boot. Such excitement seems long overdue.

At present, details about the film are rather scarce. Simon McQuoid, a notable commercial director, is set to helm the James Wan-produced feature. Thus far, the only casting news has The Raid’s Joe Taslim tapped to play Sub-Zero. In addition, it’s previously been revealed the New Line Cinema picture will shoot in South Australia, a boon for the region’s local economy.

Mortal Kombat’s latest film adaptation will release in theaters a couple of years from now on March 5, 2021.

[Source: Greg Russo on Twitter via VG247]