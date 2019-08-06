Are you a fan of Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, but get tired of always having to squad up with two other people? Then this new announcement is probably for you! Apex Legends will be receiving a new, limited time event, which includes the ability for players to battle it out in Solos to see who is the most skilled player.

The event, known as the Iron Crown Collection Event, will begin on August 13, 2019, and will last until August 27th. It seems like the solos mode will just be part of this event, so if you still want to participate in regular squads of three, you can do that as well. The teaser video shows one of the game’s Legends, Bloodhound, wearing a new skin that appears to be inspired by armor worn by Gladiators in a Coliseum. It’s safe to assume that the event will come with its own rewards, much like the previous Legendary Hunt Event did. Stay tuned to PlayStation Lifestyle for more information regarding the Iron Crown Collection Event and its potential rewards as its debut gets closer.

Have a look at the announcement for yourself.

Next week, only one can reign. The Iron Crown Collection Event featuring an all-new Solos limited time

mode begins 8/13. pic.twitter.com/8tG4EhIqQf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 6, 2019

There is no shortage of things to talk about when it comes to Apex Legends lately either. We previously reported on a tease from EA’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, where he announced in an earnings call that a highly requested feature would be on its way to Apex Legends in August, and with a solos mode just unveiled, it is safe to say that we now know just what Wilson meant by that statement. The Apex Preseason Invitational Tournament was also announced, featuring a prize pool of $500,000, and it was revealed that Electronic Arts has plans to support the game for up to ten years.

Since Apex Legends launched on February 4, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC the game has seen massive success among fans of first-person shooters and the battle royale genre. In just its first two days, the game saw its player count reach 10 million, and within its first week those numbers rose to 25 million. It will be interesting to see if the player count reaches any new milestones with the addition of the upcoming solos event.

Will you be participating in the Iron Crown Collection Event for Apex Legends? Would you like to see Solos added into the game permanently? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!