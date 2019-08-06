For the first time ever, a pre-show for gamescom will be held ahead of the event. On August 19th, The Game Awards‘ Geoff Keighley will host gamescom: Opening Night Live, an announcement show set to feature a number of big reveals and surprises. In a recent tweet, Keighley shared a brief teaser clip for the event, featuring a very short glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen’s Death Stranding character. Now the host has unveiled what’s in store for the August 19th broadcast. Hideo Kojima is set to appear on the pre-show to premiere a brand-new and exclusive look at Death Stranding.

Keighley announced the news in the following post to his personal Twitter page:

Exited to announce @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN will be live in Cologne during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Monday, August 19 to premiere a exclusive new look at DEATH STRANDING. ONL will stream around the world across all major platforms! pic.twitter.com/HYD9UZXS1J — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 6, 2019

Presumably, this means Kojima will debut new footage of Death Stranding. However, there is currently no word as to whether this will include another trailer or a longer gameplay demo of some sort. Fans will not have to wait long to find out for sure. Again, Gamescom: Opening Night Live is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 19th at 2:00pm EST. The pre-show will be streamed all around the world.

The most recent look at Death Stranding came via footage from SDCC 2019, wherein Heartman’s character, played by Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn, was shown off in a spotlight video. Given the aforementioned Mads Mikkelsen tease in Keighley’s original Opening Night Live clip, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the footage Kojima debuts at gamescom concerns Mikkelsen’s still mysterious role.

Death Stranding is slated to hit the PlayStation 4 later this year on November 8th.

[Source: Geoff Keighley on Twitter]