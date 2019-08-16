Earlier today, a report suggested the Mortal Kombat film is adding to its cast with negotiations supposedly taking place for Power Rangers‘ Ludi Lin to play Liu Kang. According to another scoop from The Hollywood Reporter, the negotiations with Lin are complete. The former Black Ranger will indeed play the classic MK fighter. Interestingly, THR’s report says three other actors have been recruited for the cast. Supergirl star Mechad Brooks, Thor: Ragnarok’s Tadanobu Asano, and newcomer Sisi Stringer are all reportedly involved in some capacity.

Brooks has been tapped to bring Jackson “Jax” Briggs to life on the big screen. Meanwhile, Stringer will take on the role of Mileena. Based on the THR report, it doesn’t seem as though Asano’s casting is yet set in stone, as he may still be in negotiations. Should he join the rest of the cast, the Thor alum will play the Thunder God himself, Raiden.

Thus far, the cast is shaping up quite nicely, with The Raid’s Joe Taslim already on board to star as Sub-Zero. There are, of course, a few Mortal Kombat heavy hitters still in need of casting. Scorpion inarguably serves as the most notable of such iconic characters.

For now, the plot remains under wraps. Scriptwriter Greg Russo penned the current draft of the film, which will be helmed by noted commercial director, Simon McQuoid. James Wan will produce the New Line Cinema project, with producing duties also going to Larry Kasanoff, who worked on Mortal Kombat’s 1995 adaptation, and E. Bennett Walsh, executive producer on Men in Black: International.

Production on the Mortal Kombat movie kicks off later this year in South Australia, a move likely to serve as a boon for the local economy. With the production estimated to bring in 580 jobs and its planned usage of local film crews, South Australia’s economy could earn a boost that totals near $49 million.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]