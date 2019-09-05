Take the following news with a grain of salt. According to a listing on Target’s website, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring may launch early next summer. No, this does not seem to be a case of a placeholder date based on a company’s fiscal year calendar. The retail listing features the seemingly legitimate date of Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Without FromSoftware or Bandai Namco’s confirmation, though, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Elden Ring’s listing recently landed on Target’s online storefront. Check out a screenshot of the game as it appears on Target’s website at the time of writing:

The supposed June 30th release date appears in the picture’s far right, colored with green text. Again, this listing may or may not be indicative of Elden Ring’s actual launch date. Still, a summer release wouldn’t be too much of a surprise, nor would it be a stretch.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s original announcement hit the web during E3 2018. The title launched less than a year later in March 2019. Might Elden Ring have a similar marketing cycle, given its E3 2019 unveiling? Of course, by this time last year, FromSoftware had shown off some of Sekiro’s gameplay. As of now, no such footage of Elden Ring has released to the public.

Currently, Elden Ring’s launch date is not its only mysterious quality. Specific details about the experience itself remain under wraps, but the little that is known sounds exciting. Fantasy writer George R.R. Martin collaborated with FromSoftware on the title, and wrote the game’s mythos, according to Game Director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Following the E3 announcement, Miyazaki also revealed that, in terms of the open-world’s scale, Elden Ring represents FromSoftware’s biggest title to date.

Whenever the game launches, it will land on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Target via Wccftech]