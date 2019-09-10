The PlayStation Store’s Big in Japan Sale is live, and it features dozens of discounted games for you to take advantage of. Many of 2019’s newest and hottest games are on sale, like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Kingdom Hearts III, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5. As the sale’s name suggests, every game on this list is brought to you by a Japanese developer or publisher. The Big in Japan Sale begins today and will run until September 24, 2019 at 8am Pacific.

Here’s the full list of discounted PS4 games as part of the Big in Japan Sale. Keep in mind, the prices listed are for PS Plus members:

2064: Read only Memories – $9.99

428: Shibuya Scramble – $14.99

Ace Banana (VR) $5.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Deluxe Edition) $50.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Standard Edition Bundle) $29.99

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault $11.99

Animal Force (VR) $6.39

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $9.99

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend $29.99

Birthdays the Beginning $19.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction $17.99

Blue Reflection $35.99

Castlevania Anniversary Collection $9.99

Castlevania Requiem Symphony of the Night & Rondo $9.99

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! Bundle $27.99

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! $9.99

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ $14.99

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ $19.99

Contra Anniversary Collection $9.99

Crypt of the Necrodancer $8.99

Dark Souls III $14.99

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin $9.99

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition $21.24

Dark Souls III: Dark Souls III – Season Pass $12.49

Dark Souls Remastered $19.99

Dead by Daylight $14.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight – Ghostface $2.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight the Saw Chapter $3.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter $3.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Ash Vs Evil Dead $2.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Curtain Call $3.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us $3.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful $3.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Head Case $1.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Leatherface $2.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline $3.99

Dead by Daylight: Dead by Daylight: the Halloween Chapter $3.99

Dead or Alive 6 $47.99

Dead or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition $63.99

Death Coming $4.89

Death Mark $19.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $7.49

Devil May Cry 5 $35.99

Devil May Cry 5 – In-Game Unlock Bundle $7.99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition $41.99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade $11.99

Devil May Cry 5: Alt Style Rank Announcers $0.79

Devil May Cry 5: Alt Title Calls $0.79

Devil May Cry 5: Cavaliere R $2.39

Devil May Cry 5: Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue orb $0.79

Devil May Cry 5: Devil May Cry 5 – 100000 Red orbs $0.99

Devil May Cry 5: Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue orbs $1.59

Devil May Cry 5: Devil May Cry 5 – 5 Blue orbs $2.39

Devil May Cry 5: Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors $1.59

Devil May Cry 5: Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Heroine Colors $2.39

Devil May Cry 5: DMC1 Battle Track 3-Pack $1.59

Devil May Cry 5: DMC2 Battle Track 3-Pack $1.59

Devil May Cry 5: DMC3 Battle Track 3-Pack $1.59

Devil May Cry 5: DMC4 Battle Track 3-Pack $1.59

Devil May Cry 5: Gerbera Gp01 $0.79

Devil May Cry 5: Live Action Cutscenes $3.19

Devil May Cry 5: Mega Buster $2.39

Devil May Cry 5: Pasta Breaker $0.79

Devil May Cry 5: Super Character 3-Pack $6.39

Devil May Cry 5: Sweet Surrender $2.39

Devil May Cry 5: Taunt Trio $5.59

Devil May Cry 5: V & Vergil Alt Colors $1.59

Devil May Cry HD Collection $17.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle $24.74

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT $14.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe Edition $22.49

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Season Pass $14.99

DMC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition $13.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ $14.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition $28.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition $32.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass $17.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 $12.49

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $14.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass $14.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Season Pass $14.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: TP Medal 1000 $4.89

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: TP Medal 200 $1.39

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: TP Medal 2000 $9.09

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: TP Medal 500 $2.79

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: TP Medal 5000 $20.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle $21.24

Dragon Quest Builders $29.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition $63.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Digital Edition $47.99

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorers Edition $29.99

Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Bundle $2.49

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below $19.99

Dying: Reborn Standard (S) $7.99

Dying: Reborn VR (VR) $3.99

Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle $9.99

Earth Defense Force $4.1: The Shadow of New Despair $13.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky $17.99

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force $8.99

Fate Extella: The Umbral Star $17.99

Fighting Ex Layer (Standard Version) $23.99

Final Fantasy Ix Digital Edition $14.69

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD $9.99

Final Fantasy VII $11.19

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster $14.99

Final Fantasy XII the Zodiac Age $29.99

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades $4.99

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD $14.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $24.99

Final Fantasy XV: FFXV Episode Ardyn $4.99

Final Fantasy XV: FFXV Episode Prompto $2.49

Final Fantasy XV: Final Fantasy Xv Royal Pack $7.49

Final Fantasy XV: Final Fantasy Xv Season Pass 7.49

Final Fantasy XV: Final Fantasy Xv: Episode Gladiolus $2.49

Final Fantasy XV: Final Fantasy Xv: Episode Ignis $2.49

Fire Pro Wrestling World $24.99

Fire Pro Wrestling World Deluxe Edition $35.99

Fire Pro Wrestling World Fire Promoter DLC $9.99

Fire Pro Wrestling World NJPW 2018 Wrestler Pack $3.99

Fire Pro Wrestling World: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight $7.49

God Eater 2: Rage Burst $14.99

God Eater 3 $29.99

Gradius Collection $5.99

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- $9.99

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 $11.99

Gundam Versus $14.99

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X (VR) $17.99

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 $6.49

Hidden Dragon Legend $7.99

I Am Setsuna $27.99

Judgment $38.99

Jump Force $29.99

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition $53.99

Jump Force – Ultimate Edition $59.99

Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass $17.99

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition $29.69

Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition $19.79

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $49.99

Kingdom Hearts HD $1.5 +2.5 Remix $24.9

Kingdom Hearts HD $2.8 Final Chapter Prologue $29.99

Kingdom Hearts III $29.99

Koi: Game and Exclusive theme Bundle $3.99

Left Alive Day one Edition $29.99

Let It Die – 10 D Metals + 7,000 Kill Coins $2.49

Let It Die – 160 D Metals + 90,000 Kill Coins $30.49

Let It Die – 280 D Metals + 150,000 Kill Coins $49.99

Let It Die – 30 D Metals + 20,000 Kill Coins $6.99

Let It Die – 80 D Metals + 50,000 K Coins $16.49

Let It Die – Starter Pack $6.99

Let It Die – Uncapping Pack: Bronze $16.49

Let It Die – Uncapping Pack: Gold $49.99

Let It Die – Uncapping Pack: Silver $30.49

Let It Die – Uncle Prime Special Edition Pack $29.99

Let It Die: 10 Death Metals $2.49

Let It Die: 160 Death Metals $30.49

Let It Die: 280 Death Metals $49.99

Let It Die: 30 Death Metals $6.99

Let It Die: 80 Death Metals $16.49

Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1 $3.99

Life Is Strange 2 Complete Season $26.79

Light Tracer (VR) $5.99

Little Dragons Café $17.99

Lost Sphere $29.99

Marble Duel $10.49

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40.19

Mega Man Legacy Collection $5.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $14.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection $11.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $23.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $11.99

Megadimension Neptunia VII $5.99

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR $13.99

Megaman 11 $20.09

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes $3.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience $9.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain 4.99

Metal Gear Solid VR Missions (PS One Classic) $2.99

Metal Gear Survive $11.99

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack $20.99

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack $11.99

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack $7.99

Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection $34.79

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV $14.99

Mortal Blitz (VR) $13.99

My Hero one’s Justice $23.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 $14.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Deluxe Edition $19.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto $14.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy $20.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy $19.99

Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker $14.99

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition $22.49

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm $9.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $20.39

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Deluxe Edition $27.19

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Lair of the Lost Lord $4.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass $9.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Tale of Timeless Tome 7.49

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi $41.99

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi Deluxe Edition $62.99

Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle $7.99

Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle $9.99

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $23.99

Omega Quintet $5.99

One Piece Burning Blood $14.99

One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition $21.12

One Piece Grand Cruise (VR) $4.99

One Piece World Seeker $29.99

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition $53.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 $14.99

Override: Mech City Brawl $11.99

Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass $5.99

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition $15.99

Paper Dolls (VR) $11.89

Persona 5: Ultimate Correct $50.99

Pixel Gear (VR) $4.39

Pixeljunk Monsters 2 $5.99

Pixeljunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition $4.39

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness $14.99

R-Type Dimensions Ex $8.99

Rainbow Moon $4.49

Rainbow Skies $11.99

Resident Evil (PS4 HD Remaster) $7.99

Resident Evil 0 $7.99

Resident Evil 2 $35.99

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $41.99

Resident Evil 4 $7.99

Resident Evil 5 $7.99

Resident Evil 6 $7.99 $19.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard $14.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition $24.99

Resident Evil Revelations 4.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle $15.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition $11.99

Resident Evil Triple Pack $29.74

Resident Evil: Deluxe origins Bundle $15.99

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 $29.99

Romancing Saga 2 $18.74

RTK13: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack $20.99

RTK13: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle $41.99

Saint Seiya Soldiers’ Soul $14.99

Salary Man Escape $6.39

School Girl/Zombie Hunter $11.99

Secret of Mana $19.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $44.99

Senran Kagura Estival Versus $17.99

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash $17.99

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – Sexy Soaker Limited Edition $23.99

SFV: Arcade Deluxe Edition $20.29

Shadow of the Tomb Raider $19.79

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition $29.69

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition $23.09

Shenmue I & II $17.99

Shining Resonance Refrain $24.99

Soulcalibur VI $20.39

Soulcalibur VI – DLC1: Tira $2.99

Soulcalibur VI – DLC2: 2B $2.99

Soulcalibur VI – DLC3: Creation Parts Set A $2.99

Soulcalibur VI – DLC4: Amy $2.99

Soulcalibur VI – DLC5: Creation Parts Set B $2.99

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition $30.59

Soulcalibur VI Season Pass $14.99

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness $11.99

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4k and Full HD Remaster $10.49

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time $10.49

Steins;Gate Elite $23.99

Street Fighter V $7.99

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition $15.19

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection $19.99

Super Bomberman R $13.59

Super Neptunia RPG $24.99

Sword Art online Re: Hollow Fragment $4.99

Sword Art online: Fatal Bullet $11.99

Sword Art online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition $27.99

Sword Art online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade $19.99

Sword Art online: Fatal Bullet Dissonance of the Nexus $9.99

Sword Art online: Hollow Realization $14.99

Sword Art online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition $21.24

Sword Art online: Lost Song $14.99

Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum Session! $19.99

Tales of Berseria $14.99

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition $24.99

Tekken 7 $14.99

Tekken 7 – DLC1: Ultimate Tekken Bowl & Additional Costumes $6.99

Tekken 7 – DLC2: Geese Howard Pack $3.99

Tekken 7 – DLC3: Noctis Lucis Caelum Pack $3.99

Tekken 7 – DLC4: Anna Williams $2.99

Tekken 7 – DLC5: Lei Wulong $2.99

Tekken 7 – DLC6: Craig Marduk $2.99

Tekken 7 – DLC7: Armor King $2.99

Tekken 7 – DLC8: Julia Chang $2.99

Tekken 7 – DLC9: Negan $3.99

Tekken 7 – Eliza $2.49

Tekken 7 – Rematch Edition $31.99

Tekken 7 – Season Pass 1 $12.49

Tekken 7 – Season Pass 2 $14.99

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition $39.99

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case $14.99

The Door (VR) $26.24

The Girl and the Robot $11.24

The Last Remnant Remastered $15.99

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince $13.99

The Lost Child $24.99

The Quiet Man $7.49

The Seven Deadly Sins $14.99

The Silver Case $9.99

The Wizards (VR) $17.49

Thumper (VR) $9.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs $14.99

Tokyo Xanadu Ex+ $11.99

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet $9.99

Ultra Street Fighter IV $12.49

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[St] $14.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 $20.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition $34.99

Victor Vran $11.99

Warface Handgun Pack $2.99

Warface: Nuclear Pack $5.99

Warface: Starter Edition $8.99

Warhammer 40000: Space Wolf $20.99

Weeping Doll (VR) $3.99

Windjammers $7.49

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $9.99

World of Final Fantasy $12.49

World of Final Fantasy Maxima Upgrade DLC $7.99

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $19.99

Yakuza Kiwami $9.99

Yakuza Kiwami 2 $24.99

Ys origin (S) $9.99

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning $29.99

Zero Escape Zero Time Dilemma $11.99

Zero Escape: the Nonary Games $14.99

Zone of the Enders: the 2nd Runner – M∀Rs (VR) $11.99

Don’t forget, the PlayStation Store is also running the Totally Digital sale, which will end on September 17th, so you still have time to save on those games, as well.

Are there any games as part of this week’s sale you plan on picking up? Let us know if any are on your radar!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]