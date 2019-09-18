It’s that time of the week, folks. Prepare your wallets and get ready to save, thanks to the PlayStation Store’s September Savings Sale. A slew of games are on sale this week, many of which are at least 50% off. Let’s take a look at some of our picks for this week’s PlayStation store Sale.

Persona 5 is on sale this week for $11.99, which is absurd considering just how much content is in it. You can easily spend 100 hours just going through the main story. In addition, Spyro The Reignited Trilogy is knocked down to just $23.99. You’ll also find the story-driven A Plague Tale: Innocence on sale for $29.99. But the list doesn’t stop there.

Here’s the full list of discounted PS4 games this week (thank you to ResetEra user Captain of Outer Space for compiling it). Prices in bold are for PS Plus members:

2Dark – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

101 Ways to Die – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

1979 Revolution: Black Friday – $2.99 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 A Plague Tale: Innocence – $29.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition – $3.59 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Ace of Seafood – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Act It Out! A Game of Charades – $1.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

American Fugitive – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Astebreed – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Astrology and Horoscopes Premium – $4.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Aven Colony – $7.49 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Awkward – $2.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Baila Latino – $11.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/31

– Ends 10/31 Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Beyond Eyes – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Bird Game + – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 9/30

Black Paradox – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Blacksea Odyssey – $3.24 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Bleed – $3.24 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Bleed Complete Bundle – $6.99 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Bleed: Deluxe Edition – $7.62 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Bleed 2: Deluxe Edition – $5.59 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Bully – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

The Caligula Effect: Overdose – $29.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 – $7.19 – 70% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Caveman Warriors Bundle – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

The Coma: Recut – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition – $5.99 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Conan Exiles – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Conan Exiles: Complete Edition – $52.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Conan Exiles: Deluxe Edition – $37.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Crimson Keep – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 9/30

– Ends 9/30 Cube Zone – $1.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/8

Dangerous Driving – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Deer Hunter: Reloaded – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Deiland special pack – $7.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Deployment – $2.99 – 70% Off – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

– Ends 10/1 Disgaea 1 Complete – $29.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Doodle Kingdom – $2.39 – 60% Off – Ends 9/24

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Effie: Deluxe Edition – $12.97 – 41% Off – Ends 10/1

Eliosi’s Hunt – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

The Escapists: Supermax Edition – $6.24 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

The Escapists 2 – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Euro Fishing – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Extinction – $11.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Extinction: Deluxe Edition – $14.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Fall of Light – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Fall of Light: Deluxe Edition – $5.39 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Farm Together – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass – $25.79 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Flowers Are Dead – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 9/2/25

Flywrench – $2.44 – 65% Off – Ends 10/1

Frost – $6.49 – 50% Off – $3.11 – 76% Off – Ends 9/24

Frutakia 2 – $2.39 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Future Unfolding – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Genesis Alpha One – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Glass Masquerade – $2.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Glass Masquerade Deluxe Edition – $9.44 – 70% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 God Wars Future Past – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Golem Gates – $4.99 – 80% Off – Ends 9/24

Grand Theft Auto III – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Guilt Battle Arena – $3.49 – 65% Off – Ends 10/1

Hacky Zack – $4.99 – 50% Off – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Hand of Fate – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition – $5.49 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Hand of Fate 2 – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Hellfront: Honeymoon – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Hero Defense – $11.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Hopiko and Tango Fiesta – $3.12 – 75% Off – $1.87 – 85% Off – Ends 9/30

– Ends 9/30 theHunter: Call of the Wild – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Hunter’s Legacy – $2.09 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Hunting Simulator – $7.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Hyper Sentinel – $1.16 – 91% Off – Ends 10/1

Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 – $9.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Ink – $4.99 – 50% Off – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 The Inner World – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

InnerSpace – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

It’s Quiz Time – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $14.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Just Cause 3 – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Kero Blaster – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Kyurinaga’s Revenge – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – $29.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

LA Cops – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Lapis v Labyrinth – $20.99 – 30% Off – Ends 10/1

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Layers of Fear – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Life is Strange Complete Season – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season – $5.09 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

The Long Reach – $4.49 – 70% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 9/30

– Ends 9/30 Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Manhunt – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Marooners – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Max Payne – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Medieval Defenders – $4.19 – 40% Off – $2.79 – 60% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Metal Max Xeno – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Monster Slayers – $7.49 – 50% Off – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Mugsters – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Mulaka – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.99 – 90% Off – Ends 10/1

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – $20.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

My Night Job – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

My Time at Portia – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Narcosis – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Nefarious – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Nex Machina – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Nickelodeon Kart Racers – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Nidhogg 2 – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Numantia – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

‘n Verlore Verstand – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

‘n Verlore Verstand: Deluxe Edition – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

observer – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast – $1.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator – $1.19 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition – $8.09 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Omega Strike Deluxe Edition – $6.29 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Outcast: Second Contact – $7.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Outlast: Trinity – $14.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Overcooked – $5.09 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Overruled! – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Oxenfree – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Palm Reading Premium – $4.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Penarium – $2.49 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Persona 5 – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Personality and Psychology Premium – $4.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Pharaonic – $4.79 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Pixel Heroes: Bye & Magic – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Plague Inc: Evolved – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Please, Don’t Touch Anything – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

The Princess Guide – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Prismatic Solid – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Raining Coins – $3.59 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Rayon Riddles: Rise of the Goblin King – $5.39 – 55% Off – Ends 10/1

R.B.I. Baseball 19 – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Rememoried – $1.49 – 90% Off – Ends 10/1

Rento Fortune – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Riptide GP2 – $2.79 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Riptide GP Bundle – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Riptide GP: Renegade – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

The Savior’s Gang – $3.49 – 30% Off – Ends 10/1

The Savior’s Gang: Blessed Edition – $5.24 – 25% Off – Ends 10/1

Schacht – $6.61 – 51% Off – Ends 9/30

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 10/1

Schrodinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Sephirothic Stories – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Seven: Enhanced Edition – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

The Shapeshifting Detective – $7.79 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Sheltered – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $4.99 – 90% Off – Ends 10/1

Shikhondo: Soul Eater – $4.19 – 70% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 The Sinking City – $44.99 – 25% Off – Ends 10/1

The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition – $56.24 – 25% Off – Ends 10/1

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $4.49 – 85% Off – Ends 10/1

Slender: The Arrival – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Slime Rancher – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Slime-san: Superslime Edition – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Snake Pass – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Sniper Elite 4 – $17.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition – $26.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $9.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – $27.99 – 30% Off – Ends 10/1

Snow Moto Racing Freedom – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Snow Forces Digital Standard Edition – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

S.O.N – $9.89 – 34% Off – Ends 10/7

Splody – $7.49 – 25% Off – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Sublevel Zero: Redux – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 9/30

– Ends 9/30 Super Night Riders – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Super Volley Blast – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Symmetry – $10.79 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Tarot Readings Premium – $4.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Team17 Indie Heroes – $12.89 – 70% Off – Ends 10/1

Team17 Trophy Hunters Pack – $13.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Tennis World Tour – $20.99 – 65% Off – Ends 10/1

Tennis World Tour: Legends Edition – $26.24 – 65% Off – Ends 10/1

Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition – $32.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

Thief – $2.99 – 85% Off – Ends 10/1

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Toro – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Tour de France 2019 – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

UnExplored Unlocked Edition – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Vector Unit Triple Pack – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Verdun – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Verlet Swing – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 9/24

– Ends 9/24 Wales Interactive Bundle – $35.99 – 40% Off -Ends 10/1

Warhammer Chaosbane – $41.99 – 30% Off – Ends 10/1

Warhammer Chaosbane Deluxe Edition – $48.74 – 25% Off – Ends 10/1

Warhammer Chaosbane Magnus Edition – $59.99 – 25% Off – Ends 10/1

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition Bundle – $27.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

The Warriors – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/1

We Are The Dwarves – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle – $34.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

WRC Collection – $21.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/1

Yasai Ninja – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

Yooka-Laylee – $9.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/1

Zeus Quest Remastered – $3.59 – 60% Off – Ends 10/1

Ziggurat – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/1

So what do you think? Anything you plan on picking up this week? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Store via ResetEra]