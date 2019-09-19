The first episode of The Borderlands Show, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Fran Mirabella, will go live tomorrow, September 20th. Streamed via the official Borderlands Twitch channel, this show won’t merely celebrate Borderlands 3‘s recent release. It’s also meant to shed light on Gearbox’s post-launch content plans for the aforementioned new title. And, of course, SHiFT Codes will be given out. The Twitch stream is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 10:00am PST.

Apparently, fans should expect to learn about the upcoming Halloween event, Bloody Harvest, which serves as Borderlands 3’s first free content update. Based on the game’s post-launch content roadmap, the Bloody Harvest update will include “spooky activities,” a new setting, eerie enemies, and a host of unique rewards.

Tomorrow’s show might additionally offer details concerning Maliwan Takedown, another free update set to feature a brand-new map, new enemies and a boss, and several rewards. Fans also await news on the first round of story DLC, paid content which will add a fresh story campaign and more.

The Borderlands Show arrives 10am PT tomorrow at https://t.co/qfFciTSVll. Come for the Golden Key SHiFT Code. Stay for the shirtless @GameOverGreggy …or the #Borderlands3 news — whatever you’re into. https://t.co/7gS8HyNIDA — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) September 19, 2019

Borderlands 3 launched to mostly positive reviews. The general consensus seems to be that it’s more Borderlands, topped off by enough gameplay tweaks to allow the series to keep pace with first-person shooters of this gen. In our review, which awarded Gearbox Software’s latest a 9/10, Borderlands 3 received praise for its core gameplay loop and story. However, a few technological troubles, namely with regards to split screen and game-breaking bugs, keep the new entry from reaching its fullest potential.

Borderlands 3 recently hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC (Epic Games Store), and Xbox One.

[Source: Gearbox Software via VG247]