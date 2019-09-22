Shenmue III Kickstarter backers have been caught in a bit of a conundrum since developer Ys Net announced that the game will be an Epic Store exclusive. As a result, some of those who backed the game on PC and expected to receive Steam codes resorted to switching to the PlayStation 4 version, while others awaited further instructions.

Well, the instructions have arrived and they have left backers more confused than ever.

For starters, those who switched to the PS4 version of the game in light of a lack of information regarding refunds are now being told that they won’t get their money back because they’ve already opted for the PS4 version. This has infuriated PC backers would have preferred to apply for a refund had the option been available to them before. In addition to this, Ys Net is unable to guarantee that it’ll be able to provide special Steam codes just to backers to honor its commitment because everything depends on negotiations with Valve.

Speaking of Shenmue III‘s PS4 version, Ys Net has announced that backers will automatically receive PSN codes for the region that they’re based in. However, those who had a PSN account in a region different than their actual location can apply for a region change and choose one of the following:

SIEE: Europe / Middle East / Africa / Oceania

SIEA: North America / Middle America / South America

SIE Japan: Japan

SIE Asia: Asia (excl. Mainland China and Japan)

Ys Net also warned players that if their console region differs from their game region, Shenmue III‘s online services and DLC may be affected. Additionally, region change can result in shipping delays.

Shenmue III will release on November 19th for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: Kickstarter]

