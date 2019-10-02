Last month, in the lead up to Neg Game Plus‘ arrival in Days Gone, SIE Bend Studio and Mondo announced a new collaboration. The companies would team to bring Days Gone’s hauntingly beautiful soundtrack to vinyl. At the time, release date information and pricing details weren’t publicly available. Now fans can preorder the soundtrack’s vinyl release online.

According to an Amazon listing, the original soundtrack’s vinyl will launch on October 18th. Purchasing it via Amazon costs $47.98; a free MP3 version of the album will also be rewarded to fans. However, buying it directly from Mondo is a bit cheaper. On Mondotees.com, the price sits at $35, which doesn’t count the roughly $3 shipping cost in the United States. Fans who purchase the product through Mondo will have to wait a while longer, as the Days Gone vinyl isn’t expected to ship until November. Unlike the Amazon listing, Mondo Tees’ release does not include a digital version. Yet, it seems the Amazon version will only ship on one disc, while Mondo’s offering features two.

Pressed on 180 Gram colored vinyl discs, or black discs, the soundtrack will feature a total of 25 tracks. Most of the tunes come from Nathan Whitehead, Days Gone’s composer. Four original songs appear on the OST as well, performed by Jack Savoretti, Billy Raffoul, Lewis Capaldi, and Zander Reese. The vinyl’s sleeve, pictured in the gallery below, is made up of gorgeous artwork from Oliver Barrett.

Days Gone Soundtrack Vinyl Release Set to Arrive Later This Month WATCH GALLERY

Bend Studio’s Days Gone is in stores now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Amazon, Mondo Tees]

