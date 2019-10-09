Mortal Kombat 11 has a free weekend coming up, which will kick off on Friday, October 11th. It’s slated to conclude days later on Monday October 14th. The free weekend will include plenty of content currently available in the base game, as well as some of the most notable extras. For instance, all of the previously released Kombat Pack characters will be accessible throughout the free weekend. These fighters include Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Terminator T-800.

Mortal Kombat’s Twitter page shared the full list of everything MK11 will have on offer during the free trial weekend. The post also features a “Free Weekend Trailer.” Check it out below:

Haven’t jumped into Kombat yet? Free Trial Weekend comin’ in hot 10/11-14!

MK11 Free Trial

ᴸ Story Mode (2 Chapters)

ᴸ 1v1 & Online 1v1 with Base Roster

ᴸ The Krypt

ᴸ Fatality Training

ᴸ Towers of Time

ᴸ Play as Terminator, Nightwolf, & Shang Tsung pic.twitter.com/2evYeQnO6M — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) October 9, 2019

A screen at the end of the trailer makes note of a 40 percent discount. This seems to suggest Mortal Kombat 11 will be 40 percent off throughout the free trial weekend, though specifics are not yet known.

Recently, NetherRealm unleashed its full schedule for the Kombat Pack. With Terminator out of the way, only three characters are left for the studio to launch. Sindel will become available at the end of November, followed by the Joker’s launch a couple of months later in late January 2020. Finally, Spawn will enter the arena on March 17th.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter]