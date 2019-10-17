Approximately one month has passed since McFarlane Toys unveiled its GameStop-exclusive Mortal Kombat 11 figures. There are only two of them, each variants of the toy manufacturer’s existing Scorpion and Sub-Zero figurines. Preorders are now live for both at GameStop, meaning pricing and release date details are available, as well. The two figures will launch in the coming weeks on November 4th for $22.99 a piece.

Each one stands about seven inches tall and features 22 points of articulation. As variants, they don’t don the MK11 attire that adorns McFarlane Toys’ other Scorpion and Sub-Zero pieces. The “Smolder” variant for Scorpion has the character equipped in an alternate costume from the franchise’s most recent installment. He’ll come packaged with a base, two Ninja Swords, a Kunai Spear, and a mask that is interchangeable with the other McFarlane Toys figure.

Sub-Zero’s GameStop-exclusive variant depicts him in his iconic “Ice Clone” state. He, too, will launch with a base, along with a frozen head attached to a spine, and two Ice Axes. Each figure will be housed within a Mortal Kombat-themed window package.

For a closer look at both of the variant figures, check out the following image gallery:

Mortal Kombat 11 GameStop-Exclusive Figures Launch Next Month WATCH GALLERY

While waiting to pick up new Mortal Kombat figures, fans can get their hands on a Halloween-themed event in MK11. For now, the seasonal content only includes a Masquerade Skin Pack for $5.99, featuring spooky skins for Jade, Kabal, and Liu Kang. However, free extras are coming on October 25th and will be available until November 4th. The freebies will consist of four new bosses with appropriately themed modifiers and a host of new in-game rewards.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PS4, Nintendo Switch PC, and Xbox One platforms. Kombat Pack content is still rolling out, too. Sindel is arriving in late November. The Joker and Spawn will follow in January and March 2020, respectively.

[Source: GameStop via The Toyark]