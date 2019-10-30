Sony is at it again with another bangin’ month of PS Plus. November 2019’s PS Plus games will include the intense action-adventure Nioh and exhilarating horror game Outlast 2. Both games will be available to download this Tuesday, November 5, 2019. This continues the trend of big PS4 exclusive as part of PS Plus’s lineup, much like October’s games, which included The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19. Speaking of which, you have through November 4th to redeem October’s games, so don’t forget!

First up is Nioh, brought to you by the talented Team Ninja. This action game blends the mechanics and difficulty of Dark Souls with the action and fluidity of 3D Ninja Gaiden. It’s a wonderfully beautiful game with terrifying creatures to fight, interesting levels to explore, and lots of different weapons to try out. It was such a success that a followup was announced and is currently in production. Nioh 2 is expected to arrive sometime in 2020. Nioh’s PS Plus addition is a great opportunity to get into the series.

Next is the terrifying Outlast 2, the followup to one of the scariest games available on PS4. The original Outlast emphasized the terror of being completely defenseless in a horror setting while mixing puzzle elements with horrendously graphic imagery. It’s not for the faint of heart and Outlast 2 ups the ante, adding a longer story, even more challenging gameplay, and new camera mechanics. That’s the thing about Outlast and its successor: all you have is a camera, which includes a night vision mode for you to maneuver around in the dark.

Remember that this is your last week to grab October’s free PS Plus games. If you have yet to add The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19 to your library, do it before the PlayStation Store updates on November 5th.

While PS Plus has gone through some changes since its inception, we’re hoping it will completely embrace the new hardware when the PS5 releases in 2020. For now, we’ll have to be content with two PS4 games a month, which as of late have been high quality.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]