In 2018, publisher Kalypso Media purchased the rights to the Commandos franchise. That acquisition will soon begin to bear fruit, given that an HD remaster for Commandos 2 is on the horizon. Additionally, the publisher plans to release a remaster for Praetorians, another real-time tactics title from a bygone era. Both Commandos 2 HD Remaster and Praetorians HD Remaster will hit PC in January 2020. The remasters will then land on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on an unspecified date during spring 2020. PC players can look forward to a closed beta for each remaster on December 13th. It remains unclear as to whether Kalypso Media intends to launch a beta on consoles.

Commandos 2: Men of Courage originally launched in 2001 on the PlayStation 2, PC, and original Xbox. This real-time tactics experience put players in control of commandos, a World War II squad tasked with sneaking past enemy lines and completing assigned missions. If successful, these efforts would impede the advances of German and Japanese military forces. It seems as though the Commandos 2 HD Remaster will faithfully reconstruct these experiences for long-time fans and newcomers.

Praetorians hit store shelves for the first time in early 2003. The Pyro Studios-developed title centered on the war campaigns of Julius Caesar, including those in Gaul and Britain. Praetorians‘ HD remaster will follow in the original’s footsteps, allowing players to steer the Roman Empire forward by taking to battlefields in Egypt, Gaul, and Italy. Suffice it to say, becoming Emperor will be no simple task.

[Source: Kalypso Media via Gematsu]