Following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 1.08 update, which addressed numerous weapon issues, comes the release of update 1.09. This patch is live right now and aims to fix even more weapon problems, most notably nerfing the powerful 725 Shotgun for the third time. This weapon is commonly used online due to its high damage and range, and Infinity Ward keeps tweaking it down to try to get the shotgun to feel a bit more balanced. In this case, attachments that impact range have had their effectiveness severely reduced. Aside from that, update 1.09 has fixed several of the game’s Challenges after reports that the tracker failed to recognize progress.

Here’s what to expect with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s update 1.09:

GENERAL FIXES:

Special Operations: Fix for an issue where a player would see no objective after retrying a mission after spectating (Operation Paladin)

CDL: Fix for rulesets in Search and Destroy where Field Upgrades were disabled

Fix for an exploit where players could duplicate their killstreaks (“Fix for various exploits”)

Fix for the “Blue V” Optic challenge not displaying the proper text description

Fix misspelling of “trophy”

Ground War:

Fixed a bug that could cause the filter on the respawn selection screen to stay on screen when spawning back in

Fix for an issue where the Select Loadout screen would keep reappearing after already selecting a loadout and attempting to spawn back in

Missions/Challenges:

The following challenges have been fixed: “Infiltrator” “Warrior’s Code” “Aggression” “Dominator” “Munitions” Officer progression “Launch Destroys” Officer progression “Heartbreaker” Officer progression ”Precision Airstrike” Officer progression: “Karma” Officer progression “Close and Personal”



Weapons:

AUG Increasing close range damage Increasing mid damage range and reduced chest multiplier

725 Small reduction to base weapon damage range Significantly reduced the damage range added by attachments Small hips spread increase Reduced effective damage at the hip

Model 680: Slight reduction of damage range with all range-extending attachments

There have been rumors that a battle royale mode would be added to Modern Warfare, thanks to datamining that uncovered some clues. This hasn’t been officially confirmed, but with the popularity of battle royale in Black Ops 4 (and in general) and the game’s venture to large-scale maps in its Ground War and Spec Ops modes, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Infinity Ward take a crack at it. In fact, our review says that the Spec Ops mode feels like it was originally built with the intention of being battle royale.

