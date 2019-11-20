World War Z’s latest patch, Update 1.11, has just gone live across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. With it, players should anticipate a number of bug fixes and improvements to a variety of weapons. Issues concerning stability and level progression have also been addressed in the new update. In sharing the patch notes, developer Saber Interactive also revealed that Horde Mode will join the fray in an update slated to go live in December. For now, however, Horde Mode lacks a specific release date.

The patch notes for World War Z’s Update 1.11 are as follows:

Weapons Improved stats of Golden Assault Rifle, Pistol and Advanced SMG so now they are identical to their level 5 upgradable versions

Prestige Scout Rifle. Increased damage and accuracy

Prestige Classic Battle Rifle. Increased accuracy.

Prestige Crossbow. Increased max ammo, damage and accuracy.

Prestige Combat Shotgun. Increased max ammo. UI Minor UI and localization fixes Stability Fixed several gameplay crashes

Fixed several server crashes resulting in disconnects Levels Fixed a large number of gameplay bugs that were causing inability to progress in levels. especially in New York 4 and Moscow 4 levels General fixes Fixed issue with prestige levels not saving correctly in some cases

Fixed issue with maximum completed difficulty display in Episodes screen

Completing levels with mutators in private lobby will not count towards earning unique weapon rewards

Saber Interactive announced plans to unleash a Horde Mode back in August of this year. The team doubled down on these plans several weeks later, when unveiling the game’s Season 2 roadmap. World War Z’s Season 2 outline did not offer much in the way of information about Horde Mode, either. At this point, it seems as though concrete details won’t surface until much closer to the mode’s release.

In addition to Horde Mode, players have other types of free content to look forward to before this year’s end. Chief among such content is PvE cross-play. A new Special Zombie is also on the horizon, though details on it remain scarce.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive Forums]