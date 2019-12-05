In an effort to further awareness of the Call of Duty Endowment and its mission to place veterans in quality careers, the organization is holding the inaugural CODE Bowl on December 13. In partnership with U.S. Army Esports and Scuf Gaming, the CODE Bowl will feature eight teams, the captains of each being popular streamers and influencers. The teams will also feature members of the U.S. Army esports team as they compete to become CODE Bowl Champions.

Fans can watch the eight team captains on their own individual channels—CouRageJD, Dr Disrespect, Dakotaz, Shroud, StoneMountain64, Summit1G, Syndicate, TimTheTatman—and each will be joined by two active-duty service members from the U.S. Army esports team. You can also catch a full overview of the action on the Call of Duty Twitch channel. They’ll be playing Modern Warfare and competing to earn the most points in matches. The competition is all for fun though, in service of the wider efforts of CODE and bringing a more broad awareness of it to these streamers’ audiences.

The CODE Bowl itself kicks off on December 13 at 10 am PST with a pre-show. The full day’s activities will feature fan-favorite Call of Duty commentators, analysts, and hosts, all in an effort to engage players and viewers with the Call of Duty Endowment. The CODE Bowl coincides with CODE’s 10th year of placing veterans in quality jobs on returning from service, and also overlaps with this month’s #HireHonor campaign, also driving awareness of the organization and its mission. Each of the CODE Bowl streamers will also be raising money on their individual channels for CODE. The one who gets the most donations will get a “trophy and bragging rights,” which will create a fun playful point of competition among these streamers while also helping out a good cause.

100% of Activision’s proceeds from the Call of Duty Endowment go towards meeting the organization’s mission. CODE has placed more than 63,000 vets in high-quality careers in its first 10 years, with a goal of 100,000 placed by 2024. With increasing success every year, the organization expects to easily meet this goal.

This year has featured plenty of other opportunities to donate to CODE. here was an exclusive PS4 theme, a campaign effort with GameStop, and even a special military plane kart in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. You can help directly by donating on CODE’s site.