Top-down cutesy action game ReadySet Heroes is getting some free new content today. If you ever wanted to take your friends and battle hoards of snails and skeletons together, then the new survival mode may be the ticket. Your goal is for your team to reach a location known as Treasure Time so they can be rewarded. While that may sound easy, there’s a problem: you’re on the clock. The longer you take to get to Treasure Time, the stronger the enemies become. You better start moving. The last thing you want to do is run into one of the game’s new Legendary Enemies. These are golden, buffed versions of the enemies you’ve already been fighting and should provide the newest and biggest threat.

It may be a bit difficult to fight all these new, tougher enemies. Thankfully, an all-new perk system will help with that. Before each game, you can equip perks on your characters which will give various boosts. The more you level characters up, the more perks they can equip at the same time. While you play you’ll also find and earn more perks, giving you more ways to customize each character and make them into an adorable little killing machine.

If you’re looking for a chance to try the game out before you buy in and play the content, a free weekend is coming up as well. ReadySet Heroes will be free for anyone to play from December 19th, 2019 until December 23rd. During this time period, the game will be 30% off, so if you enjoy it you can pick it up at a cheaper price. You can even partake in the free weekend if you’re not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, and you’ll be able to play online without the membership for the duration.

This isn’t the first batch of new free content that has been added to ReadySet Heroes post-launch. Back in October, the game added some new content like more randomized dungeon pieces and monsters to battle. The developers also added cross-play support, so PC and PS4 owners could raid dungeons together.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]