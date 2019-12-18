Upon Naughty Dog’s and Sony’s announcement of the original February 2020 release date for The Last of Us Part II, Dark Horse unveiled an art book. The Art of the Last of Us Part II tome was to release in early March, not too long after the game itself. However, the sequel’s delay understandably switched things around. Now the art book will launch June 2, 2020, mere days after Part II hits the PlayStation 4.

This updated information comes courtesy of an Amazon listing for The Art of the Last of Us Part II. Preorders are still live for the book, which has a list price of $39.99. However, at the time of writing, Amazon’s listing shows a mark down to $35.99. How long this slightly lower cost will remain intact is not currently specified by the online retailer. A $19.99 Kindle version is also available to preorder.

Dark Horse’s The Art of the Last of Us Part II is a 200-page hardback, replete with insights about the sequel’s development. Most notably, fans should anticipate original art and commentary from the creators to fill out the exhaustive volume.

For a closer look at the art book’s cover art, check out the following image:

The Last of Us‘ follow-up received a three-month delay not too long after the original release date reveal. According to Creative Director Neil Druckmann, the team at Naught Dog needs the extra production time for polish.

The Last of Us Part II will arrive in the first half of next year on May 29th.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]